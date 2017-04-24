Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan accuses Jyotiraditya of land grab

Chouhan had earlier accused the Scindia dynasty of oppressing the locals during the first war of Independence Chouhan had earlier accused the Scindia dynasty of oppressing the locals during the first war of Independence

In his first direct attack on Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused him of grabbing land meant for poor in Shivpuri, and added that he was unworthy of respect. “My head will always bow before Rajmata, but those who didn’t walk the path shown by her will never get respect,’’ he said, referring to the Congress leader’s grandmother and BJP stalwart Vijayaraje Scindia, popularly known as Rajmata Scindia.

“Rajmata is our source of inspiration. But when you talk about the likes of Jyotiraditya, never try to equate the two. Selfish people like Jyotiraditya…I am surprised the land belonging to trusts meant for people’s welfare was usurped and is being used for business purposes,’’ Chouhan said at the BJP’s two-day executive meet that ended at Mohankheda in Dhar on Saturday.

While campaigning ahead of a recent bypoll in Ater, he had accused the Scindia dynasty of oppressing the locals during the first war of Independence, a comment that had angered Jyotiraditya’s aunt Yashodhara Raje, the state Sports and Youth Welfare Minister. Her sister Vasundhara Raje is the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

The CM, however, made amends in Mohankheda, saying that the two sisters were Lokneta and their mother was Lokmata. Jyotiraditya did not respond to calls and a text message.

Some Congress leaders claimed that the attack on the Guna MP indicated that Chouhan believed that Jyotiraditya could be projected as the CM candidate in the 2018 state polls. Party spokesperson K K Mishra said Chouhan’s allegations of land grabbing and his choice of words was unbecoming of a CM.

