Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says GI ‘wrong’ to deny basmati tag

He sought the Centre’s intervention on the issue as the denial would leave paddy growers in the state “deeply unsatisfied.” He sought the Centre’s intervention on the issue as the denial would leave paddy growers in the state “deeply unsatisfied.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the Geographical Indications (GI) Registry’s decision to deny the coveted basmati tag to an aromatic paddy variety cultivated in the state was “wrong”. He sought the Centre’s intervention on the issue as the denial would leave paddy growers in the state “deeply unsatisfied.”

Chouhan called on Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh and apprised them of his apprehensions. He told the Union ministers that nearly 80,000 farmers cultivated basmati rice in 13 districts of MP.

Pegging the volume of basmati exports from MP at Rs 3,000 crore, he said denial of basmati tag would rob MP farmers of market price for their produce. He insisted that MP’s claim was based on historical evidence as the variety was cultivated in the region for over the last 105 years. Also, the state’s agro climatic conditions are suitable for growing basmati, he said.

“On one hand, interests of farmers will be harmed, and on the other, exporters will have to suffer losses and the country will be deprived of foreign exchange,” Chouhan said. Principal Secretary (agriculture) Rajesh Rajora told The Indian Express that the state has challenged the GI Registry’s decision in the Chennai High Court. The matter has been listed for hearing on March 26.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App