Madhya Pradesh cabinet to meet at water tourism spot Hanuwantiya on February 3

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet would meet at Hanuwantiya, a newly developed water tourism destination in the backwaters of Indira Sagar dam, on February 3. “State cabinet members would reach Hanuwantiya on February 3 and spend an entire day there. This would be an informal meeting to discuss various issues,” MP Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya informed journalists on Monday.

He said the ministers would also perform ‘Narmada Aarti’ in the evening at this tourism spot.

“We would perform ‘Narmada Aarti’ at Hanuwantiya in the evening after holding informal discussions,” he said. Hanuwantiya is an island in the backwaters of Indira Sagar Dam in Khandwa district, about 280-kilometers from state capital.

This dam was constructed on river Narmada. The minister said that this informal meeting is being organised in view of ongoing ‘Namami Devi Narmade – Sewa Yatra’, an awareness campaign for conservation of river Narmada.

Earlier, in February last year, Madhya Pradesh cabinet had organised a meeting on a cruise floating in the backwaters of the dam at Hanuwantiya. In this meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, cabinet had decided to constitute a tourism cabinet to translate state’s tourism potential into reality.

The Madhya Pradesh government has held month long ‘Jal-Mahotsav’ at Hanuwantiya which ended on January 15. This was the second water tourism fest after the development of facilities at this spot.

During this month long fest, various events like water sports, island camping along with adventure activities like hot air ballooning, para sailing, para motors, star gazing, water skiing, jet skiing, water Burma bridge and others were organised.

More than 100 islands have come up in the backwaters of this dam, which is one of the biggest reservoirs in Asia. The island formation starts from Hanuwantiya, which is surrounded by backwaters from three sides.