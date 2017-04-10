Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Clashes mar election in Ater

At a polling booth in Ater on Sunday. PTI At a polling booth in Ater on Sunday. PTI

Sporadic incidents of violence and allegations of rigging marred the bypoll to Ater Assembly constituency in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, with the ruling BJP accusing the Election Commission of favouring the Congress candidate. Several vehicles were damaged during a scuffle between BJP and Congress supporters during the day.

The bypoll became a talking point in the wake of allegations about manipulated EVM and VVPAT machines after a demonstration in Ater recently.

In the run-up to the poll several officials, including the DC and SP, were transferred on instructions of the Election Commission. On Saturday night, several town inspectors were transferred.

BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chouhan and national vice-president and in-charge of MP, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, met the Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi and alleged that decisions were taken only in support of the Congress. In a memorandum, the two leaders alleged that complaints made by the BJP candidate were ignored.

Both the BJP and the Congress have demanded repolling in certain booths. The BJP leaders alleged that 19 officials were transferred on the basis of a fictional complaint. Six town inspectors were removed Saturday night but new officers were not posted in their place, which allowed the Congress to attempt booth-capturing at several places, the BJP alleged, listing the booth numbers in its memorandum.

The state BJP chief said a list of history sheeters and anti-social elements, who he claimed were supporting Congress observers in Ater, had been submitted but no action was ordered against them by the EC.

The Congress on its part accused the BJP of capturing booths and attacking its Ater candidate Hemant Katare, whose father Satyadev Katare’s death necessitated the bypoll.

Hemant alleged that an attempt was made on his life in Sankhri by BJP supporters who beat him up and fired at him. His BJP rival Arvind Bhadoria claimed Hemant had lost his “mental balance after sensing defeat”.

The administration denied that there was any firing by a private individual and said the police had fired some rounds in the air to disperse clashing groups of Congress and BJP supporters.

The bypoll in Bandhavgarh seat in Umaria district reported no untoward incident. The voting percentage in Ater was 58.42 and in Bandhavgarh 67.16.

Chief Electoral Officer Saleena Singh said that all complaints about bogus voting and booth capturing were found to be incorrect.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now