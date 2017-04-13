Madhya Pradesh bypoll: BJP retains Bandhavgarh assembly seat

The BJP continued its winning streak on Thursday after retaining the Bandhavgarh assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh defeating rival Congress by a margin of over 25,000 votes. An election official said in a statement to PTI that BJP candidate Shivnarayan Singh defeated Congress’ candidate Savitri Singh from the seat in Umaria district by 25,476 votes. The bypoll was necessitated as BJP MLA Gyan Singh got elected to the Lok Sabha in November last year from Shahdol in a by-election. The Bandhavgarh assembly bypoll was held along with Ater seat in Bhind district last week. In Ater seat, the bypoll was necessitated following the death of Leader of Opposition in MP Assembly, Satyadev Katare. Congress has fielded his son Hemant from Ater in a bid to cash on the sympathy wave. The by-elections for the two seats were held on April 9.
Meanwhile, at the time of filing the story, the BJP had clinched three other states: Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Assam. Congress, on the other hand, has secured thevictory from Nanjangud with a margin 21334 votes in Karnataka bypoll.
- Apr 13, 2017 at 2:05 pmModi era will dish out meaningless projects and his Gujarat model is no-brainer, Even a school boy can deliver better results than Modi.Reply
- Apr 13, 2017 at 2:27 pmAre you Nuts, not able to see or really blind?Reply
- Apr 13, 2017 at 2:34 pmSee what? I am not andh-bhakt...getting personal is ingrained in andh-bhakts.
- Apr 13, 2017 at 1:45 pmEven in WB,BJP has done exceptjonally well. In Karnataka,from 7-9000 votes,it has secured 60-70000 votes. In other States it has made a clean-sweep. Modi-era will taje India to great heights. In Delhi,people have given answer to theatrics of incompetent Kejriwal. Tinpot socialist kejriwal is busy blaming EVMs but people have kicked him hard. AAP may just save its deposit but urban naxals have been badly beaten in Delhi. As a Delhite,I can say with guarantee that AAP will lose very badly in MCD polls. Rajouri Garden result is not surprising.Any Delhite knows that.People are extremely angry with Kejriwal for his corruption,dozens of scams,incompetnce & drama. Ask anybody on a Delhi street you get thebsame reply unless you are an AAP supporter. May Delhi be saved. Roads are broken,infrastructure has been neglected by urbann naxalss.Reply