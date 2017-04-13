Madhya Pradesh bypoll: BJP retains Bandhavgarh assembly seat

(File Photo) (File Photo)

The BJP continued its winning streak on Thursday after retaining the Bandhavgarh assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh defeating rival Congress by a margin of over 25,000 votes. An election official said in a statement to PTI that BJP candidate Shivnarayan Singh defeated Congress’ candidate Savitri Singh from the seat in Umaria district by 25,476 votes. The bypoll was necessitated as BJP MLA Gyan Singh got elected to the Lok Sabha in November last year from Shahdol in a by-election. The Bandhavgarh assembly bypoll was held along with Ater seat in Bhind district last week. In Ater seat, the bypoll was necessitated following the death of Leader of Opposition in MP Assembly, Satyadev Katare. Congress has fielded his son Hemant from Ater in a bid to cash on the sympathy wave. The by-elections for the two seats were held on April 9.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing the story, the BJP had clinched three other states: Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Assam. Congress, on the other hand, has secured thevictory from Nanjangud with a margin 21334 votes in Karnataka bypoll.

