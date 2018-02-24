Madhya Pradesh bye-elections LIVE UPDATES: Voting underway in Mungaoli and Kolaras, EVM glitches reported

Voting for the bye-election of two constituencies, Mungaoli and Kolaras in Madhya Pradesh, began on Saturday morning. Instances of EVM malfunctioning due to technical glitches were reported from both constituencies. Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections later this year, the bypolls are a litmus test for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government in the state. The two seats lie vacant following the demise of two Congress MLAs.
Campaigning for bye-election was marshalled by the top ranked Congress and BJP leaders, including Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia. The bye-elections are a major challenge for the Chouhan government, owing to farmer distress in the state. Last October, the Chouhan government launched the ‘Bhavantar-Yojana’ scheme, which pays farmers the difference between MSP and marketing prices.
- Feb 24, 2018 at 10:56 amThese chaddis have destroyed every ins ution that each Indian felt proud of, even the EC! I hope that the 2019 elections would be held by paper ballot, though the chaddi brigade would try everything in its power to stop that.Reply
- Feb 24, 2018 at 10:56 amMP will witness the wave of Scindia henceforth.Scindia is a born leader of the mass.Reply
Meanwhile voting is underway in Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
A total of 494 candidates are in fray in 95 wards and there are 10.50 lakh voters. Of the total 95 wards, 56 have been reserved and 39 are general. The results will be declared on February 27.
Farmers in the state have demanded higher minimum support price (MSP), lower input costs and steady electricity supply. The issue has also been raised by Congress party in its campaign for the Mungaoli, Kolaras bye-elections.
16 per cent voter turnout recorded in Kolaras and 17 per cent voter turn out recorded in Mungaoli till 10 am, reports ANI.
"During mock poll, 15 VVPATs in Kolaras and 17 VVPATs in Mungaoli were found to be malfunctioning which were replaced later. Voting is currently continuing smoothly at all polling stations," said Saleena Singh, Chief Election Officer.
"I have been standing in queue for the past one hour, voting has not started since the EVM is not working," a voter said, reported news agency ANI.