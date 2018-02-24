Madhya Pradesh bye-elections LIVE UPDATES: Voting underway in Mungaoli and Kolaras, EVM glitches reported

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Voters queue up at an election booth to cast their votes in Kolaras. Bypolls are underway in two constituencies in the state, Kolaras and Mungaoli. (Photo: ANI) Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Voters queue up at an election booth to cast their votes in Kolaras. Bypolls are underway in two constituencies in the state, Kolaras and Mungaoli. (Photo: ANI)

Voting for the bye-election of two constituencies, Mungaoli and Kolaras in Madhya Pradesh, began on Saturday morning. Instances of EVM malfunctioning due to technical glitches were reported from both constituencies. Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections later this year, the bypolls are a litmus test for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government in the state. The two seats lie vacant following the demise of two Congress MLAs.

Campaigning for bye-election was marshalled by the top ranked Congress and BJP leaders, including Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia. The bye-elections are a major challenge for the Chouhan government, owing to farmer distress in the state. Last October, the Chouhan government launched the ‘Bhavantar-Yojana’ scheme, which pays farmers the difference between MSP and marketing prices.

Read | On Jyotiraditya Scindia turf, Madhya Pradesh byelection becomes battle of big guns

Follow Madhya Pradesh bye-elections LIVE UPDATES:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd