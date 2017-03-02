Madhya Pradesh Budget rolls out sops for students, widows, govt staffers

The Madhya Pradesh government’s Budget for 2017-2018, which was presented in the Assembly on Wednesday, rolled out a scheme for meritorious students, announced pension for widows, along with Seventh Pay Commission benefits for government employees.

Government employees will get the benefit of the Seventh Pay Commission with retrospective effect from January 1, 2016. The money will be disbursed along with their July salaries.

Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya also spelled out the contours of “Deendayal Rasoi Yojana’’, a scheme to provide subsidised meals to the urban poor. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had announced the scheme months ago, later said the poor in four cities will get meals at Rs 5.

Malaiya declared that Mukhyamantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana, with a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore, will benefit students who score more than 85 per cent in Class XII examination conducted by the state board and get admission in prestigious national institutions like IITs or those funded by the state government. The entire fee of such students will be borne by the government.

In case of students scoring less than 85 per cent but still getting into prestigious national institutions, they will be offered interest free loan equal to the fee.