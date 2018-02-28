Madhya Pradesh budget: Big promises for farmers, teachers and unemployed

In his speech, the finance minister said that Rs 37,000 crore has been allocated for agriculture sector for the fiscal year 2018-19. (PTI) In his speech, the finance minister said that Rs 37,000 crore has been allocated for agriculture sector for the fiscal year 2018-19. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jayant Malaiyya on Wednesday presented the annual state budget in the legislative assembly, stating that the focus this time is agriculture, health, education, and employment sector, even as the Opposition members raised farmers’ concerns and demanded that their crop loans be waived.

The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly began on Monday with Governor Anandiben Patel asserting that the state government, under its ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ agenda, was ensuring that benefits of its schemes reached everyone irrespective of caste, religion, and class.

On Monday, Patel had praised Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, awards received from the Centre for increasing agricultural production, and other pro-farmers steps taken by the state government. Patel only read select portions of the 139-paragraph speech with the Opposition MLAs trying to pick holes in the points she covered in the 19-minute speech.

However, Congress members raised slogans demanding loan waiver for farmers when the Governor concluded her address.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Ajay Singh, alleged that the government’s achievements were “a bundle of lies” and criticised the Governor’s “lacklustre” speech.

In his speech, the Finance Minister said Rs 37,000 crore has been allocated for the agriculture sector for the fiscal year 2018-19. He added that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has allocated Rs 1,627 crore for cooperatives section.

While speaking on girl child education, he said Rs 9,000 crore has been allocated for Laadli Lakshmi Yojana. According to the government, 27 lakh girls have benefited from this scheme so far.

Regarding the health sector, Malaiyya informed the Assembly that Rs 5,689 crore has been allocated for public health. He also said that six new medical colleges will be started this year and that Rs 3,722 crore has been allocated for supplementary nutrition for children.

The government also aims to provide funds for setting up 10-bed hospitals in rural areas. Around 77 lakh families are estimated to benefit from health scheme, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted that Indore and Bhopal Metro project will start this year.

Malaiyya said Madhya Pradesh’s growth rate recorded is higher than the national average. Rs 800 crore has been allocated for boosting investment and Rs 1158 crore for industry promotion.

In the budget, Rs 1,175 crore has been allocated to National Rural Health Mission (NHM) and Rs 2,986 crore for clean drinking water in rural areas, he said.

The energy sector has been allocated an annual budget of Rs 18,072 crore and Rs 700 crore for developing a smart city.

