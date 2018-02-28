Madhya Pradesh budget 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Rs 37,000 crore allocated to agriculture sector

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jayant Malaiyya. (file) Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jayant Malaiyya. (file)

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jayant Malaiyya Wednesday presented the annual state budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 in the legislative assembly. Finance minister Jayant Malaiya said that the budget will mainly focus on agriculture, health, education and employment sectors.

The budget session began on Monday with Governor Anandiben Patel’s address. Patel, in her address, stated that the state government has reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on diesel from 27 per cent to 22 per and that on petrol from 31 per cent to 28 per cent.

When Patel highlighted the government’s achievements in the agriculture sector, especially getting the ‘Krishi Karman Award’ for maximum agriculture production in the country, the opposition members raised farmers’ concerns and demanded that their crop loans be waived.

The leader of Opposition in the assembly, Ajay Singh, alleged that the government’s achievements were “a bundle of lies” and criticised the governor’s “lacklustre” speech.

Madhya Pradesh budget 2018 HIGHLIGHTS:

