Madhya Pradesh budget 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Rs 37,000 crore allocated to agriculture sector

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jayant Malaiyya Wednesday presented the annual state budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 in the legislative assembly. Finance minister Jayant Malaiya said that the budget will mainly focus on agriculture, health, education and employment sectors.
The budget session began on Monday with Governor Anandiben Patel’s address. Patel, in her address, stated that the state government has reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on diesel from 27 per cent to 22 per and that on petrol from 31 per cent to 28 per cent.
When Patel highlighted the government’s achievements in the agriculture sector, especially getting the ‘Krishi Karman Award’ for maximum agriculture production in the country, the opposition members raised farmers’ concerns and demanded that their crop loans be waived.
The leader of Opposition in the assembly, Ajay Singh, alleged that the government’s achievements were “a bundle of lies” and criticised the governor’s “lacklustre” speech.
Rs 6434 crore has been allocated for the police force and Rs 240 crore for Police Awas Scheme.
Municipal workers will be benefited with the seventh pay commission
Rs 9000 crore has been allocated for Laadli Lakshmi Yojana. According to the government, 27 lakh girls have been benefitted from this scheme so far.
Rs 413 crore for AYUSH education
Rs 200 crores for Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana
Rs 350 crore allocated under amnesty scheme for defaulting farmers’ small-term loans
Rs 5,689 crore has been allocated for public health; six new medical colleges to be started this year. Rs 3,722 crore for supplementary nutrition for children.
The government also aims to provide funds for setting up 10-bed hospitals in rural areas; 77 lakh families are estimated to benefit from health scheme.
It was announced that salaries of Anganwadi workers will also be increased. Rs 3722 crore has been allocated for women and child development; decision will be taken to further spread Anganwadi yojana. With Rs 21,724 crore for school education, salary of teachers and guest teachers to be increased; contractual teachers to be made permanent.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Indore and Bhopal Metro project will start this year
Finance Minister Jayant Malaiyya said that Madhya Pradesh's growth rate recorded is higher than national average.Rs 800 crore has been allocated for boosting investment and Rs 1158 crore for industry promotion
Rs 1175 crore has been allocated to National Rural Health Mission (NHM). Rs 2986 crore has been allocated for clean drinking water in rural areas.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted that the government aims to set up 700 new high schools and 480 new senior secondary schools. Rs 3,109 crore has also been allocated for Sarv Siksha Abhiyan
The energy sector has been allocated an annual budget of Rs 18072 crore and Rs 700 crore for developing a smart city.
Rs 1500 crore has been deposited to 15 lakh farmers' accounts who have participated in Bhavanta Bhugtan Yojana.
The Economic Survey of the state was tabled on Tuesday. It showed that agriculture production in Madhya Pradesh has dipped in 2017-18 compared to last year.
Budget allocated for agriculture sector is Rs 37,000 crore. To benefit farmers the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government also allocated Rs 1627 crore for cooperatives section