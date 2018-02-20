Madhya Pradesh: BJP suspends leader booked for molesting acid attack victim

The BJP on Monday suspended a party leader after he was booked for allegedly molesting an acid attack victim at a Bhopal hotel. Vice-chairman of a state government board, Rajendra Namdeo, has been booked for allegedly molesting the victim in November when she sought his help for a job.

The 25-year-old victim, who suffered an acid attack in 2016, approached Hanumanganj Police Station in Bhopal Sunday. She alleged that Namdeo molested her at a hotel where she went to meet him.

The accused had joined the BJP during a bypoll. He was recently appointed to the stitching and embroidery board. State BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chouhan suspended him from the party’s primary membership on the ground that the case against him had maligned the party’s image. Police have booked Namdeo under IPC sections 354-A, 354-B and 509 but are yet to arrest him. The accused has denied the charge.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App