Madhya Pradesh: Curfew in Bhind towns over bandh rumours

Bhind, along with Gwalior and Morena districts, bore the brunt of caste violence on April 2 during a bandh call given by Dalit organisations in protest against alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (Picture for representational purpose) Bhind, along with Gwalior and Morena districts, bore the brunt of caste violence on April 2 during a bandh call given by Dalit organisations in protest against alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (Picture for representational purpose)

FOLLOWING RUMOURS about a Bharat Bandh call by groups opposed to caste-based reservation, the Bhind district administration has decided to impose precautionary curfew in towns and enforce prohibitory orders in rural areas on April 10.

Bhind Collector Ilayaraja T told The Indian Express that messages about the proposed bandh are doing rounds of social media and the administration does not want to take chances. He said similar restrictions will remain in force on April 14, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Bhind, along with Gwalior and Morena districts, bore the brunt of caste violence on April 2 during a bandh call given by Dalit organisations in protest against alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Four persons lost their lives in Bhind, including one in police firing, and three in Gwalior. One person was shot dead in Morena on April 2 but the police later clarified that it was related to the protests.

At present, only night curfew is in force in parts of Bhind district. Ilayaraja said depending on circumstances the administration may relax curfew on April 10 and April 14 but prohibitory orders under Section 144 will remain in force till April 15.

Collectors of Gwalior and Morena districts said Section 144 will remain in force till the next few days. The administration in Bhind, Morena and Gwalior districts has suspended gun licenses asking holders to deposit their

Morena Collector Bhaskar Lakshakar 4,683 licences have been suspended till May 15, after which the suspension will be revoked. He said followers of BR Ambedkar and Parshuram have told the administration they will not be taking out rallies on April 14 and April 18, respectively.

Gwalior Collector Rahul Jain said Section 144 will remain in force in the entire district till April 20.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App