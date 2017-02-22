MP: 6 poachers arrested for electrocuting bear, 10-week-old cub

The bear cub shortly after his rescue (Source: Wildlife SOS) The bear cub shortly after his rescue (Source: Wildlife SOS)

Six poachers were arrested in connection with the death of a female sloth bear in Madhya Pradesh. The bear and her ten-week-old cub were electrocuted at the periphery of Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve, located in the state’s Sidhi district. Preliminary investigation by forest officials suggest that the poachers had set a trap using a high voltage wire.

The orphan cub was put under the care of the rescuers after the female bear died (Source: Wildlife SOS) The orphan cub was put under the care of the rescuers after the female bear died (Source: Wildlife SOS)

The orphan cub, which survived the incident, was found by the authorities tightly clutching his mother. It was put under the care of the rescuers after the female bear succumbed to her injuries. The poachers were caught after sniffer dogs picked up their scent from the site of the crime and led the investigators to them. The accused confessed to the crime and have been arrested for poaching a sloth bear under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Sloth bears are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The PCCF(Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden of Madhya Pradesh Forest Department Shri Jitendra Agarwal ordered transfer of the young bear to the Agra Bear Rescue Facility in Uttar Pradesh. The facility has specialised medical and weaning facilities to provide care for young animals. Dr. Amol Narwade, a Wildlife SOS veterinarian said, “The male bear is under a lot of trauma currently and will require to be under constant medical observation.”

Wildlife SOS bear keeper feeding the cub at the center (Source: Wildlife SOS) Wildlife SOS bear keeper feeding the cub at the center (Source: Wildlife SOS)

Geeta Seshamani, co-founder Wildlife SOS said, “We are shocked that these poachers resorted to this terrible method of poaching and have electrocuted this endangered sloth bear. The young bear will receive all possible medical and life time care at the Agra Bear Rescue Facility as we have specialized medical facilities and well trained veterinarians and care staff familiar with natal care.” The population of sloth bears has been under threat for some time due to the loss of habitat and poaching.

