Madhya Pradesh: No plastic or polythene bags from May 1

From May 1, plastic or polythene bags will be banned in Madhya Pradesh (Express Photo) From May 1, plastic or polythene bags will be banned in Madhya Pradesh (Express Photo)

Plastic or polythene bags will be banned in Madhya Pradesh from May 1. As the consumption of plastic bags causes a large number of cow deaths, the government chaired by the Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the proposal of imposing the ban from May 1, said Public Relations Department Minister Narottam Mishra

“The cows eat polythene/plastic bags, which leads to their death. Banning of polythene use will protect their lives. Besides, the plastic/polythene bags are also harmful for the environment,” he said.

Regarding the implementation of the ban, Mishra said that the government has to chalk out of a plan, adding that the government is imposing the ban on plastic carry bags only and not other plastic related materials.

