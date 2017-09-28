Madhya Pradesh bags ‘Best Tourism State’ award for third time in a row

The state bagged total 10 awards in this programme, organised on the occasion of World Tourism Day. (Source: mptourism) The state bagged total 10 awards in this programme, organised on the occasion of World Tourism Day. (Source: mptourism)

Madhya Pradesh has won the ‘Best Tourism State’ national award for the third consecutive year, an official said on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind handed over the award, named as ‘Hall of Fame Award’, to Minister of State for Tourism Surendra Patwa at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday, a Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department officer said. The state bagged total 10 awards in this programme, organised on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

The official said the state bagged the Most Innovative Tourist Product award for ‘Hanuwantia Jal Mahotsav’ and Best State for Adventure Tourism. While Chanderi was adjudged as the Best Heritage City, the Best Tourist-Friendly Railway Station award was given to Ujjain Railway Station. The Best Civic Management of a Tourist Destination of India award was given to Khargone. An English coffee-table book published by MP Tourism Board, won the national award for Excellence in Publishing, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh also received a national award for Film Promotion Policy in the category of Best Film Promotion Friendly State/Union Territory. The Hindi brochure published by Madhya Pradesh Tourism in Simhastha-2016 also won the national award for Excellence in Publishing in Hindi. Best Wildlife Guide national award was bagged by Saib Khan of Pachmarhi.

Expressing happiness over the awards, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated MP’s tourism team through a tweet. “Heartiest congratulations to MP Tourism for incredible feat of being conferred with 10 national awards on occasion of world tourism day,” he said in the tweet.

