MP, Odisha bye-election results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Congress leading in Mungaoli and Kolaras; BJD in Bijepur

MP bye-election results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Kolaras and Mungaoli, are in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Jyotiraditya Scindia. MP bye-election results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Kolaras and Mungaoli, are in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Counting is underway for two assembly seats, Mungaoli and Kolaras, in Madhya Pradesh and the Bijepur Assembly seat in Odisha. The Congress, according to news agency ANI, is currently leading over the BJP in both Mungaolo and Kolaras. In Odisha, the BJD is in the lead ahead of both the BJP and Congress.

While Mugaoli recorded 77.05 per cent polling, the turn out in Kolaras was 70.4 per cent, the Election Commission said. Minor clashes were reported during the bypolls for the two seats which were held on February 24.

Congress candidate Brijendra Singh Yadav and BJP’s Bai Sahid are among the 13 candidates in fray in Mungaoli, and it is a direct fight between Congress’ Mahendra Singh Yadav and BJP’s Devendra Jain in Kolaras in which 22 candidates are in the contest.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the death of Congress’s Mungaoli MLA Mahendra Singh Kalukheda and its Kolaras MLA Ram Singh Yadav.

Both seats are in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Jyotiraditya Scindia. Kolaras and Mungaoli have 2,44,457 and 1,91,009 eligible voters respectively.

A win for the Congress would bolster Jyotiraditya Scindia chances of becoming the chief minister face for the party. The BJP, meanwhile, is wary of an upset after recently losing in three seats — two Lok Sabha and one assembly seat — to the Congress in Rajasthan.

The results are expected to give a boost to either of the two main parties in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the state assembly polls later this year.

Odisha bypoll result:

The results for the Bijepur Assembly seat bypoll in Odisha will also be announced today. Around 72 per cent voting was recorded in the bypoll, according to state Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar.

No untoward incident was reported in the five Naxal-affected polling stations in the Assembly segment, located in Bargarh district.

The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu in August last year.

Subal Sabu’s wife Rita Sahu has been fielded this time by the BJD, while Ashok Panigrahi is nominated by the BJP, and Pranay Sahu by the Congress.

Follow MP, Odisha bye-election results 2018 LIVE UPDATES here:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd