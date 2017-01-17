Madhya Pradesh approves 6 projects worth Rs 3,285 crore of investment

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo) Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo)

The investment promotion sub-committee in Madhya Pradesh has approved six projects which are expected to bring in investments worth Rs 3,285 crore in the state. “The committee approved the six projects which would bring capital investment worth Rs 3,285 crore in the state,” a Public Relations department officer said on Tuesday. “The meeting of sub-committee under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was held yesterday,” he said. The committee approved the projects of setting up an integrated steel plant by Pacific Iron Manufacturing Limited costing around Rs 335 crore in Sihora of Jabalpur district, and a special IT processing centre worth Rs 57 crore at Mandideep in Raisen district by Fujitsu Optel Private Limited, he said.

The other projects include the Rs 109 crore coated fabric project to be set up by Mayur Uniquoters Limited at Seetapur in Morena district and a Rs 398 crore project for setting up a furniture fittings and manufacturing unit in Pithampur by Hettich India Private Limited, he further said.

Besides, a project worth Rs 1,450 crore for modernisation and expansion by Vardhman Textile Limited at its units in Mandideep, Satlapur and Budhni and the expansion project of Sagar Manufacturing Private Limited costing around Rs 936.64 crore at Tamot in Raisen district were also approved, the officer informed.