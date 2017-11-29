Madhya Pradesh announces courses in astrology, Vaastu, priesthood

Only four have applied for purohityam (priestly duties) course and response to vastu course has been equally low. (Photo: Reuters) Only four have applied for purohityam (priestly duties) course and response to vastu course has been equally low. (Photo: Reuters)

INSISTING THAT Jyotish Vidya (astrology) influences climate change, human life and social events, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Vijay Shah on Tuesday announced that the education department will soon start one-year diploma courses in Jyotish, Vaastu and Purohityam (priesthood).

The courses will be conducted at the Yoga Centre run by Maharshi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan, Bhopal. Inaugurated in 2008, the Sansthan works under the School Education Department and its ex-officio chairman is the School Education Minister.

“To understand these changes good jyotishcharyas (astrologers) are needed,’’ the minister said while addressing a two-day national workshop organised at Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan. The minister said Jyotish, Vaastu and Purohityam are important aspects of ancient Indian culture and the government will take concrete steps for their development.

Director of Sansthan P R Tiwari said the courses will start on December 15. To be conducted in Hindi, the only qualification is Class XII. Irrespective of caste, age and gender, the course fee will be Rs 20,000 and each course will be able to accommodate 20 students at a time.

So far, 15 candidates have applied for astrology course that will include palmistry and face-reading. Tiwari admitted that the response to the courses has not been very enthusiastic so far. Only four have applied for purohityam (priestly duties) course and response to vastu course has been equally low.

