Madhya Pradesh: ABVP members create ruckus over Bharat Mata aarti

ABVP activists on Thursday created ruckus outside St Mary’s PG College in Vidisha, about 70 km from here, after they were not allowed to enter the minority institution to offer Bharat Mata aarti.

The students’ organisation had announced that it would offer the aarti inside the campus even though the district administration and college authorities had denied it permission to do so.

Hundreds of activists gathered outside the college around noon and raised patriotic slogans. Policemen in large numbers had been deployed after the college authorities sought protection, citing a “warning” by ABVP to hold the event despite being refused permission.

Associate director of the institution Fr Freeja CF told The Indian Express that activists could not enter the premises because the police used force to keep them away.

