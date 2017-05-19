Madhya Pradesh: Five-year-old dies after falling in 100-ft deep borewell

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 19, 2017 9:44 am
A five-year-old boy, who was rescued from a 100-feet deep borewell at Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, died in a hospital early Friday. Satyam fell in the borewell late last night and was rescued in a critical condition following an overnight operation. He was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last, reported news agency ANI.
A similar incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district a few months ago. In February, a one-year-old boy fell into a 50-ft deep borewell in Behri Khud village and was later resuced after a 17-hour operation.
