Madhya Pradesh: Five-year-old dies after falling in 100-ft deep borewell

Operations underway to rescue a 5-year old who fell in a 100-feet borewell in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. (Source: ANI) Operations underway to rescue a 5-year old who fell in a 100-feet borewell in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. (Source: ANI)

A five-year-old boy, who was rescued from a 100-feet deep borewell at Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, died in a hospital early Friday. Satyam fell in the borewell late last night and was rescued in a critical condition following an overnight operation. He was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last, reported news agency ANI.

A similar incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district a few months ago. In February, a one-year-old boy fell into a 50-ft deep borewell in Behri Khud village and was later resuced after a 17-hour operation.

