Madhya Pradesh: 5 killed in explosion in a house in Datia district

Five members of a family, including two children, were killed in an explosion at a house in Sevdha tehsil of the district today, police said. Datia’s Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh Gaur said the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, but they suspect that some cooking gas cylinders kept in the house exploded.

He said Rashid’s sister Razia was to get married soon for which he had kept a stock of cylinders, fire crackers and raw food at his place. The house, located in Matan Ka Pehara locality which is around 65 km from the district headquarters, was flattened in the explosion, police said.

Forensic experts are on way to the site to find out the cause of the explosion, Gaur told PTI. The deceased have been identified as Rashid, his wife Ruby (35), sister Razia (22) and his two children Ashiqui (9) and Ashiq (8), he said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the ASP said. The state government has announced a financial help of Rs two lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

