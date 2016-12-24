Madhya Pradesh: 3 awarded 2 years jail in examination malpractice case

A special CBI court in Sagar has awarded two years rigorous imprisonment to three men in a case related to examination malpractice. The CBI court yesterday sentenced Madhusudan Rajput (22), Neeraj Sikarwar (22) and Satish Tiwari (24) — for using electronic devices to solve the papers of prison guard recruitment exam, organised by MP Professional Examination Board, commonly known by its Hindi acronym Vyapam, Special Pubic Prosecutor of CBI, Rajesh Trivedi Saturday said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 against each of them. The exam was conducted on June 15, 2014, at local MLB School. According to the prosecutor, the accused were solving the papers by using electronic devices, while their friends Nitin Sharma, Pradeep Tyagi and Bhanu Sikarwar were helping them from outside and are still absconding.

Special Judge of the court, Ajeet Singh found the trio accused guilty under relevant sections of the IT Act and Madhya Pradesh Recognised Examination Act-1937.