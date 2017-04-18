Madhya Pradesh: 16 guest teachers sacked for slogan-shouting at Chief Minister’s event

The slogan shouting during the event had left the Chief Minister miffed. (Representational Image) The slogan shouting during the event had left the Chief Minister miffed. (Representational Image)

The School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has terminated the services of sixteen guest teachers for raising slogans during an event attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Damoh last week, an official said.

Total 22 guest teachers (atithi shikshak) had held protests and raised slogans demanding regularisation of service on April 12 in front of the Chief Minister during the Antyodaya Mela (a gathering for offering benefits of government schemes to poor) held at Damoh, about 250 kms away from Bhopal.

“As many as 22 guest teachers had taken part in the protest and raised slogans in front of the CM during the Antyodaya Mela. Of these, 16 teachers have been identified, so far and their services have been terminated by the principals of their respective schools,” Damoh District Education Officer (DEO) P P Singh told PTI.

The action was taken following the directives of the Divisional Commissioner, he said adding, “We are yet to identify six more teachers, who were also involved in the protest and slogan-shouting.”

A day after the event, termination notices were issued to these guest teachers, the officer said.

The slogan shouting during the event had left the Chief Minister miffed. Reacting to it, he had said, “If you try to disrupt this Antyodaya Mela, your demands will never be accepted. You will never succeed. You will remain guests (atithi) forever and will not be able to become anything else.”

The guest teachers are appointed by the school authorities on the vacant posts of contractual teachers. They are Rs 100 or Rs 150 per class depending on primary and secondary schools.

