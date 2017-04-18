Madhya Pradesh: 11 guest teachers sacked for protest during CM’s speech

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI File Photo) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI File Photo)

At least 11 guest teachers (atithi shikshak) who raised slogans in demand of regularisation during a speech by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Damoh last week have faced termination of service. “This is an event for the poor and is aimed at raising resources for them. If you try to disrupt this antyodaya mela, your demands will never be accepted. You will never succeed. You will remain guests (atithi) forever and will not be able to become anything else,’’ the CM had snapped at the protesting teachers who stood up when he started to speak.

The guest teachers, who are appointed by principals against vacant posts of contractual teachers, are paid Rs 100 to Rs 150 per class in primary and secondary schools. The maximum remuneration they can draw in a month is about Rs 4,000. The contractual teachers for primary schools draw a fixed salary for Rs 5,000 per month and have to work for three years before they can be considered for regular employment.

Commissioner (Sagar division) Manohar Agnani, who directed Damoh district education officer to terminate the teachers’ services, said, “Decorum has to be maintained in a meeting addressed by dignitaries like the CM. These guest teachers crossed the line.’’ The termination notices were issued on April 13, a day after the event, but the teachers received them some days later. A senior officer in Damoh district education office said 22 teachers who took part in the protest have been identified.

Of them, services of 11, five of them women, have been terminated so far. Imam Khan, one of the teachers who faced action, said they have only received promises of more wages in the past few years, but nothing changed. He said the teachers will be forced to take drastic steps if their termination is not revoked.

