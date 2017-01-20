Madhya Pradesh: 1 held for blast at disputed shrine

Police Thursday arrested a man in connection with a low-intensity explosion on the roof of Bhojshala, a disputed shrine in Dhar town, when Muslims had gathered for Friday prayers. Search is on for a priest, the alleged instigator.

No was injured in the explosion at the shrine, which is claimed by both Hindus and Muslims. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) allows Hindus to pray at the site on Tuesdays and on Basant Panchami, while Muslims are allowed to pray on Fridays.

The accused, Lokesh Raghunath Parmar (25), told police that he was instigated by one Somnath Baba, a priest at Panchmukhi Hanuman temple located near Bhojshala, to throw the explosive. After doing so, he was supposed to meet the priest at Indore station.

An hour before the incident, Parmar said, he dropped the priest at Ghoda Chowpati locality from where he was to board a bus for Indore, about 60 km away. After throwing the explosive, he headed to Indore but could not find the priest at the station. Police nabbed him when they found him moving suspiciously at night. Parmar is a postgraduate in commerce who used to frequent the temple.

SP Veerendra Singh said the intention behind the blast appeared to be to disturb peace rather than cause serious harm. Parmar was booked under Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Gopal Sharma of Dharma Jagran Manch, which has been fighting against the staggered timings for prayers at Bhojshala, said Somnath Baba came to the temple a couple of years ago. Sources said the priest often protested against Pakistan or in support of the majority community.

After the explosion, both communities were apprehensive of attempts to whip up tension.

A Hindu group submitted a memorandum to the administration demanding that encroachments within 100 m of the shrine be removed. The Shahar Qazi too sought police protection for namazis.

The ASI arrangement of separate days for worship fails when Basant Panchami falls on a Friday. In such cases, ASI allows Hindus to worship between sunrise and 1 pm and then from 3 pm to sunset, and reserves the two-hour slot in between for Muslims.