Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan’s security man carries his shoes in hand

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is making news again, though for the wrong reason this time: a photograph of one of his security personnel carrying his shoes has gone viral on social media. Before joining a training camp of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the local Tapobhumi area here on Wednesday, he went to seek the blessings of Jain Muni Pragya Sagar. He took off his shoes there.

Since there is not much distance between where the training camp was being conducted and Muni Pragya Sagar’s place, he went to the camp bare foot. So, one of the security man chose to pick up his shoes.

As some of the bystanders saw the Chief Minister’s security staff member walking behind him carrying his shoes, they clicked the scene with their mobile phones, and within no time it went viral in the social media.

In August last year, during a visit to flood-hit Panna district, the security staff had lifted him in their arms, as he was about to wade through the flood water. That photograph had also gone viral on social media and drew much flak.