Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Madhusudan Mistry appointed head of Congress screening committee

Veteran Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry was on Thursday appointed as the chairman of the Screening Committee ahead of the Karnataka elections.

An official statement released by the party said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Mistry as the head and Tamradhwaj Sahu and Gaurav Gogoi as the committee’s members. The panel will also comprise of party general secretary in-charge for Karnataka K C Venugopal and state unit chief G Parameshwara as ex officio members.

Karnataka is the only major state where the Congress is in power at present, and retaining it is crucial for the party morale ahead of next year’s general elections.

The assembly election in Karnataka is likely to take place in April-May.

