Madhu Koda gets three years’ jail in coal case

Madhu Koda leaves court in Delhi Wednesday. (Express Photo) Madhu Koda leaves court in Delhi Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Awarding former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda and four others rigorous imprisonment of three years in a coal block allocation case, a special court said that such white collar crimes are “more dangerous to society” than ordinary crimes because of the damage inflicted on public morale. Special Judge Bharat Parashar on Saturday sentenced Koda, his aide Vijay Joshi, Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Limited (VISUL), former coal secretary H C Gupta and Jharkhand ex-chief secretary A K Basu and imposed individual fines on them.

The court had on Wednesday held them guilty of criminal conspiracy and corruption charges pertaining to alleged irregularities in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to VISUL.

On Saturday the court said that of late, white collar criminals have attracted its attention. “Such white collar crimes are more dangerous to the society than ordinary crimes, firstly because the financial losses are much higher, and secondly because of the damage inflicted on public morale. The average loss from ordinary crimes such as burglaries and robberies and larcenies etc may run into a few thousands , but the loss which white collar crimes may cause run not in lakhs but crores,” it said.

The court also said that white collar criminals may include businessman, industrialists, entrepreneurs, traders, politicians, bureaucrats and qualified professionals and it is “difficult” to find the criminality in their acts as they are done after much “deliberation and planning” by well-trained minds who have higher status in society. The judge said that this criminal behaviour cannot be simply explained on the basis of theories like poverty or lack of infrastructural facilities or recreational facilities or feeble-mindedess or emotional instability.

“Such persons are not only capable but also emotionally balanced and in no sense pathological. The only reason that may however explain such behaviour is their greed or lust to acquire maximum material resources in the name of their business, taking benefit of open competition, economy and individual freedom,” the court said.

The convicts, including Koda, were granted statutory bail for two months to enable them to file appeals in the Delhi High Court.

This is the fourth conviction in the coal scam-related cases. Earlier, the same court had convicted Jharkhand Ispat for allocation of the North Dhadu coal block through false representation; Rathi Steel for Kesla North coal block in Chhattisgarh; and Kamal Sponge for the allocation of Thesgora-B/Rudrapuri coal block.

Koda, on whom the court imposed Rs 25 lakh fine, is also an accused in another case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Amarkonda Murgadangal block allocation in Jharkhand. The CBI had filed a supplementary chargesheet in this case in March.

