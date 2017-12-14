Madhu Koda urges CBI court to show leniency, says he has two minor daughters

Former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda. Express file photo by Renuka Puri. Former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda. Express file photo by Renuka Puri.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda on Thursday requested a speical CBI court for lesser punishment on medical issues. He also urged the court to show him leniency as he has two minor daughters. Koda was convicted by the court in coal scam on Wednesday. He along with former Union coal secretary HC Gupta and four others was held guilty of corruption and other charges in 2007 coal scam case. The court has reserved its verdict on quantum of punishemnt till Saturday.

Special CBI judge Bharat Parashar held Koda, Gupta and other accused persons, including former Jharkhand chief secretary AK Basu and private firm Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL), guilty of varying offences, including criminal conspiracy, in the case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to Kolkata-based VISUL.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had alleged Koda, Gupta and others conspired to favour Visul in allocating the coal block.

