Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav’s bail application dismissed

Madhepura MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi) Madhepura MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi)

A district court on Saturday denied bail to Madhepura MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, arrested five days ago allegedly for disturbing the law and order in the city two months ago.

First class Judicial Magistrate Sangita Kumari dismissed the bail plea of Yadav, who was arrested in a case registered with Gandhi Maidan police station on January 24, 2017 allegedly for creating nuisance at the city’s Kargil Chowk.

The MP was arrested on March 27 night from his residence at Mandiri area in Patna by the district police and the court had sent him to judicial custody till April 13.

Even on the day of his arrest, the Madhepura MP, who is also the chief of Jan Adhikar Party, had led a protest by his party workers against the state government over the leakage of question papers of Bihar Staff Selection Commission examination and a steep hike in power tariff.

His party workers had clashed with the police and pelted stones at them that day.

After argument by his lawyers, the MP himself appealed to the court to set him free saying he has been “punished by the state government for raising the people’s voice against corruption.”

Yadav was brought to the court in a prison van from Beur jail here and after his bail plea was turned down he was taken back to the prison.

