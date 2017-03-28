Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav arrested

In Picture, Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav (Expres Photo By Prashant Ravi) In Picture, Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav (Expres Photo By Prashant Ravi)

Patna police arrested Madhepura MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in a two-month case of creating law and order problem here.

The MP was arrested from his residence at Mandiri area in Patna after acquiring arrest warrant from the CJM’s court, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kailash Prasad told PTI tonight.

The case in which the Janadhikar Party MP was arrested was registered with Gandhi Maidan police station in January this year.

The step against Pappu Yadav apparently triggered by a clash by his party workers with police during the day while they were staging a dharna over various issues including the proposed power hike and paper leak in BSSC examination.

