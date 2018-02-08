Made claims on Loya death: Facing contempt charge, lawyer wants to apologise

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed advocate Satish Uke, who is facing contempt charges, to tender “unconditional apology” to the Bombay High Court. The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed advocate Satish Uke, who is facing contempt charges, to tender “unconditional apology” to the Bombay High Court.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed advocate Satish Uke, who is facing contempt charges, to tender “unconditional apology” to the Bombay High Court. Appearing for Uke, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told a bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Navin Sinha that his client wants to tender unconditional apology.

The bench replied, “If you want to tender apology, it has to be to the Bombay High Court. If the learned judges of the High Court accept it, we have no problem, because contempt is of the HC.”

Uke had hit the headlines recently after Sibal and other Congress leaders appeared with him at a press conference where the lawyer claimed that he was privy to information on late CBI Special Judge B H Loya.

Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, died on December 1, 2014. The Supreme Court, in a separate case, is dealing with a batch of petitions seeking inquiry into his death.

Uke was found guilty of contempt of court by Bombay HC and sentenced to simple imprisonment for two months and slapped a fine of Rs 2,000.

On August 8, 2017, the apex court refused to admit his appeal and also confirmed the sentence, holding him guilty of repeated contempt. “On due consideration we do not find any cogent ground to formally admit this appeal to regular hearing. Contempt, rather repeated acts thereof, is ex facie apparent. We, therefore, affirm the order of the High Court holding the appellant guilty of commission of contempt and sentencing him to simple imprisonment for two months and fine of Rs 2,000 and in default of payment of fine to undergo simple imprisonment for further period of fifteen days,” the bench had then said.

Later, the court took objection to the fact that he had not surrendered yet, although his appeal was dismissed, and issued notice to him to show cause why his sentence should not be enhanced.

