Madam Tussauds’ India edition to be more local than international

This year may bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru all under one roof. London’s Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, set to open in Delhi, will install their wax replicas among the 90 statues that are going to be unveiled when the famed tourist attraction opens its doors in June. Among the other 50-dd Indian personalities from the field of politics, sport, film and history, there will be Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan, and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Tussauds had also written to Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal earlier this year, requesting him to accept its invitation to be an esteemed waxwork figure at the new attraction in Delhi, but his presence is not confirmed yet. “In the process of shortlisting, we send out letters to many likely personalities, but not all is confirmed at that stage. More figures can be added once we gauge the response to the attraction in the Indian market,” says Anshul Jain, Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, which owns the franchise.

Interestingly, the Delhi arm of the famous London-based attraction — which now has branches in more than 20 cities across the globe — has worked out a unique 60:40 model for the Indian market, wherein 60 per cent statues will be replicas of local personalities and the rest will be picked from Tussauds’ international galleries elsewhere. “Generally, we work on a 40:60 model, wherein 40 per cent figures are local and the rest are international, but Indian market is different, so we are working on a different model,” adds Jain.

These days, the first and second floors of the famed Regal Cinema building in Connaught Place are being prepped up for the attraction. Besides the waxworks, there are also going to be interactive facilities, merchandise store and a booth to make a replica of your own hands for visitors, adds Jain.

To ensure the visitors get the best of aesthetics of Madame Tussauds, the museum is taking the help of local experts. “In order to bring the attraction to life, we worked with a host of local experts to ensure an authentic visitor experience,” said John Jakobsen, Chief New Openings Officer, Merlin Entertainments. Jain adds that Merlin is also trying to tie up with the Ministry of Tourism’s Incredible India campaign, so as to promote Madame Tussauds Delhi as a bundled attraction alongside other attractions in the Capital.

Merlin Entertainments runs 116 tourist attractions in 24 countries besides Madame Tussauds, such as London Eye and Lego Land. This will be their first venture in India even as Merlin plans to pump in 50 million pounds in India over the next 10 years. After this, they are also planning to start working on Legoland in Bangalore.

