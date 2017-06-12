Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awards Rs 34 lakh compensation to kin of accident victim

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of Rs 34 lakh to the kin of a yard manager, who was killed in a road accident in 2015. The President of MACT-Raigadh-Alibaugh MG Sewlikar recently directed the two respondents – owner of a trailer Nilesh Mhatre and the insurer Sri Ram General Insurance company to jointly and severally make the payment along with an interest of 7.5 per cent per annum from September 2015-when the plea was filed.

Appearing for the claimants, the counsels SC Bodulla and SY Patil told MACT that the deceased Jeevan Gharat (44) was working as a yard manager with a transport company and earning Rs 20,000 a month. They said on May 26, 2015 at around 9.15 pm, when Jeevan was standing at the Jasai bus stop on the Panvel-Uran road with his two wheeler, the trailer hit him killing him on the spot.

The claimants – his wife Nanda (37), children – Sahl and Pallavi and father Namdeo – claimed that the accident occurred due to negligence on part of the trailer’s driver. Jeevan’s mother was also a claimant when the plea was filed but subsequently her name was dropped after she passed away.

They claimed a compensation of Rs 40.25 lakh, which was contested by both Mhatre and the insurance firm on various grounds. The MACT, however, rejected the claim of Mhatre and the insurance company and awarded the compensation to Jeevan’s kin.

