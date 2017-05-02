MACT awards Rs 5.65 Lakh compensation to girl injured in 2008 road mishap

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 5.65 lakh to a girl who was injured in a road accident in 2008. MACT member and district Judge R N Bawankar in his recent order directed the two opponents – truck owner Satvindersingh Mohindersingh Multani of Nagpur and the National Insurance Company – to make the payment jointly and severally along with the interest at 7 per cent per annum from August 2008.

The claimant Darshika Sandeep Patil stated that on March 23, 2008 when she was going to a medical store in Bhiwandi, a truck hit her after which she suffered injuries on her right foot.

The girl was 4 years old at the time of the accident. Patil was taken to a local hospital and then operated at a Mumbai hospital, the MACT was informed.

She lodged a claim for Rs 2 lakh on the two respondents. The matter was decided ex-parte against the truck owner as he was not present.

The insurance company contested the claim, but it was turned down.

“On the basis of investigation, it is clear that the accident took place due to the negligence on the part of the driver of the offending vehicle,” the judge said in his order while awarding the compensation.

