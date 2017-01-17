Machine out of order, Delhi HC slams AIIMS

Latest News
By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:January 17, 2017 3:01 am
The Delhi High Court Monday pulled up AIIMS after it was informed that a machine used for treating port wine stain, a skin disease, has been non-functional for 17 months.

Observing that AIIMS was “India’s premier hospital”, the bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva asked why the Pulse Dye Laser (PDL) machine was not being maintained. “If you have bought a machine, you should maintain it. If AIIMS does not have funds, which I don’t think is the case, then the government should pay for its repairs,” said the bench.

The court issued notices to the Ministry of Health and AIIMS, seeking their reply by January 25 — the next date of hearing — on a plea by a 23-year-old engineering student.

