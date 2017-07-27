Macchil encounter: ‘How could killers of my brother be set free… mockery of justice’ 

Family members and relatives of Machil fake encounter victims protest against suspension of life sentence to convicted army men outside DC Office Baramulla. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi) Family members and relatives of Machil fake encounter victims protest against suspension of life sentence to convicted army men outside DC Office Baramulla. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

Related News Macchil killings: Tribunal suspends life sentence of five Army personnel

Families of the three young men killed in the 2010 staged Macchil encounter in Kashmir have called suspension of life imprisonment of five Army men convicted in the case a mockery of justice. The families of Shazad Khan, 27, Shafi Lone, 19, and 20-year-old Riyaz Lone on Wednesday threatened self-immolation and protests against the Armed Forces Tribunal’s order. The tribunal on Tuesday suspended Col Dinesh Pathania, Captain Upendra, Havildar Devendra Kumar, Lance Naik Lakhmi, Lance Naik Arun Kumar’s sentence.

“I came to know about the suspension… through Internet. For me, it was a shock. How could killers of my brother be set free? It is mockery of justice. It was an Army court that gave them punishment. Now attempts are being made to release them,” said Shahzad’s brother, Showkat Ahmad Khan. “Many people had told us that time will come when the Army will release the soldiers once the media focus from the case got over. We had trusted this justice system but now it is turning to be a betrayal.”

Shahzad’s mother, Asha Begum, told The Indian Express that they have no option but to self-immolate along with their families. “Is this justice? Everybody knows how our children were killed near the LoC brazenly. We are never going to accept this.’’ Read: Macchil killings: Tribunal suspends life sentence of five Army personnel. Click here

Shafi’s mother, Zahida, said they were happy that justice had been delivered when the soldiers were sentenced. “Now again it is a conspiracy to release the Armymen who killed my son.’’ She said they will not sit silent. “We will fight till we are alive. We are also losing faith in government institutions that had assured us that justice will be done. Is this justice?’’

Riyaz’s mother, Naseema Akthar, said it will be murder of justice if the soldiers are released. “The main reason why we were demanding that the soldiers should be tried in civil courts was because we knew what was going to happen… Our apprehensions came true.’’ She said the soldiers will now be set free. “If these soldiers will be released, then nobody is going to trust the Indian democracy.’’

The three from North Kashmir’s Nadihal village were killed near the LoC after they had been lured to an Army camp in April 2010.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App