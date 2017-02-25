Chidambaram’s remark on centre’s Kashmir policy bordering anit-national, Farooq Abdullah opportunistic: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu. (File) Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu. (File)

Describing former finance minister P Chidambaram’s remark on centre’s Kashmir policy as ”shocking”, Union Minster M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that his comments were irresponsible and borders on anti-national tone, according to ANI reports. Taking a jibe at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, Naidu said after losing power in the state, Abdullah had changed his ‘tone and tune’. Naidu criticised the former chief minister of being hypocritical and opportunistic in his criticism towards the centre. He said, “Its opportunistic double talk”.

Watch What Else is Making News



In another jibe to the Congress, Naidu said that after losing power, Congress and its allies had become like ‘fish out of water’.

Naidu’s attack on the Congress comes after P Chidambaram, while addressing a meeting organised by Manthan in Hyderabad on Friday, told the reporters he had a sinking feeling that Kashmir was nearly lost for India because the central government used brute force to quell dissent there. Manthan is a public discourse platform.

Chidambaram further added that he feared the situation would worsen if the BJP-lead NDA government did not make a course correction in framing their policies for Kashmir, the same ways the Cabinet Committee on security did, back in 2010.

In the press conference, Chidambaram also claimed that seven million people of Kashmir valley felt alienated by the ”oppressive methods” of the Indian government, which was a “terrible” mistake. He also said that the statement by Chief of Army Staff Bipin Rawat that anyone who interfered with defence operations in Kashimr would be treated as anti-national was the last straw.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd