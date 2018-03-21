M Venkaiah Naidu cancels dinner for Rajya Sabha MPs

Vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Apparently upset over the Parliament logjam, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has cancelled the dinner he was going to host for Rajya Sabha MPs on Wednesday.

During the daily meeting with floor leaders in his chamber, Naidu informed them that he had decided to call off the dinner as he thought it would not be “appropriate” when the House has not functioned for two weeks, sources said. The meeting was attended by 12 leaders after several days of thin attendance which prompted Naidu to raise the issue of attendance with the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

It is learnt that at Tuesday’s meeting, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad told Naidu that the opposition parties are keen that the House functions and important issues are discussed. MoS, Parliamentary Affairs, Vijay Goel agreed, but when the House met, disruptions continued.

