Delhi confidential: Change In Subject

The Standing Committee on Finance, headed by senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, has widened the scope of the subject of demonetisaton it is examining. It will now examine the issue of “Demonetisation and transformation towards a digital economy” instead of “Demonetisation of Indian currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 and impact thereof” – the subject the House panel had initially taken up for detailed examination in 2016-17. The change of the subject has taken place after different views emerged between Congress and BJP members on the committee in a meeting last week.

Big Fat Wedding

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be in Udaipur on Thursday after his day-long official engagements in Delhi, including a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Udaipur, where he will stay for two days, Wickremesinghe will attend the wedding of the son of Nepal’s first billionaire and the country’s richest man, Binod Chaudhary of Wai Wai noodles fame. Chaudhary had launched his autobiography, ‘Making it big’, in Sri Lanka earlier this year, and Wickremesinghe was the chief guest at the event.

Taking Stock

With international agencies lauding India’s focus on immunisation with Mission Indradhanush, this week’s ‘PRAGATI’ meeting will take stock of the achievements of the mission. Union Health Secretary C K Mishra will make a presentation at the meeting, which is chaired by the Prime Minister and takes place on the fourth Wednesday of every month to review government programmes. This is also the World Immunisation Week.

