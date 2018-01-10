M M Kalburgi’s wife seeks SIT probe, Supreme Court issues notice to Centre

MM Kalburgi, who was shot dead at his residence in Dharwad. (File photo) MM Kalburgi, who was shot dead at his residence in Dharwad. (File photo)

Supreme Court Wednesday issued a notice to Centre seeking its reply to a plea filed by noted Kannada writer M M Kalburgi’s wife who sought a SIT probe into his murder.

Kalburgi’s wife claimed that the murders of her husband, leftist thinker Govind Pansare and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar were similar in pattern.

Earlier, investigations by the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department revealed that countrymade pistol used to kill Kalburgi was the same one used to murder Pansare.

Kalburgi was shot dead at his home by two unidentified assailants. They pumped two bullets into the 77-year-old Sahitya Akademi Award winner when he answered the door.

The Indian Express first reported in September that the “mechanics of the crime” in the killing of journalist Gaur Lankesh is identical to Kalburgi’s murder.

