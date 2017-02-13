M Karunanidhi taking rest, to meet people next month: DMK MLA

DMK chief M Karunanidhi. (File Photo) DMK chief M Karunanidhi. (File Photo)

DMK President M Karunanidhi, who has not been politically active over the past two months following illness, would meet people next month, a senior party leader and MLA said today. “Thalaivar@kalaignar89 is doing good, dont believe d rumours. He is taking rest as per doctors advice,he will meet d ppl nd month of March,” DMK MLA J Anbhazhagan said in a social networking site.

The 93-year-old party patriarch was admitted to a private hospital in December for breathing difficulty due to throat and lung infection. Doctors also performed a tracheostomy to help him breathe. He was discharged after week-long treatment, with doctors advising him complete rest.

A photograph of the DMK chief watching television from his bed was released by the hospital to allay rumours about his health condition.

DMK appointed Karunanidhi’s son and party Treasurer M K Stalin as its Working President on January 4, at the party’s general council meeting where Karunanidhi was not present.