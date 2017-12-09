M K Stalin demands resignation of O Panneerselvam, ministers; CBI probe

DMK leader MK Stalin DMK leader MK Stalin

DMK leader M K Stalin Friday demanded the immediate resignation of Tamil Nadu’s deputy CM O Panneerselvam and senior ministers whose names are allegedly mentioned in a diary seized by Income Tax officials during a search on the premises of mining baron Sekhar Reddy in December last year.

“OPS and ministers who received the payments from Reddy should resign immediately. The state government should take action. We demand a CBI probe,” Stalin told mediapersons. This comes days before the crucial by-election to R K Nagar Assembly seat on December 21.

A senior I-T official said they did seize a diary during searches and a report was submitted on the findings to the state chief secretary months ago as the diary has references to several names that could be of ministers.

Reddy, however, claimed he did not know about such a diary. He said he never had the habit of writing a diary. Reddy is already being investigated by the CBI for a seizure of Rs 33.6 crore in new notes (of Rs 2,000 denomination) belonging to his SRS Mining Company on December 8, three days after the death of Jayalalithaa and a month after demonetisation started.

“Seizure of Rs 33.6 crore in notes was definitely an embarrassment for the government as it was the time when both banks and public were running short of currency. How did Reddy receive so much currency notes and manage to store it in his godown within a month of demonetisation? Our preliminary investigation revealed that even bank chests were struggling for new currency notes at that time,” said a senior I-T official.

