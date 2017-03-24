M J Akbar represents government at Pakistan Day celebrations at Embassy

M J Akbar on Thursday represented the government at the Pakistan Day celebration in the Pakistan Embassy at New Delhi. (Representational Image) M J Akbar on Thursday represented the government at the Pakistan Day celebration in the Pakistan Embassy at New Delhi. (Representational Image)

Union Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar on Thursday represented the government at the Pakistan Day celebration here, which was also attended by a host of other dignitaries and political leaders. The programme was organised at the Pakistan Embassy here where High Commissioner Abdul Basit received guests for the last time as the envoy as his term ends soon.

Addressing the gathering at the decked up lush lawn, Basit asserted Pakistan was “surging ahead” on the path of growth and peace.

“We may not be the richest country in the world but according to a recent report we are the happiest one in the region. And, that itself is a testimony to the resilience of our people,” he said.

“We also wish peace and progress for other countries as for ourself and hope that whatever bottlenecks we have in taking our collective growth forward, would be eliminated in future,” Basit said.

The Pakistan envoy and his wife also hosted a lavish dinner for the guests, which was attended by ambassador of various countries and senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar.

The event was also attended by Hurriyat leader Abdul Ghani Bhat and a few other Hurriyat leaders.

A short video clip charting the growth of Pakistan was also screened on the occasion.

Pakistan Day or Pakistan Resolution Day is a national holiday in Pakistan that commemorates the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940.

The day also coincides with the adoption of the first constitution of Pakistan during its transition as a Dominion to an Islamic Republic in 1956.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now