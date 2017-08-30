M J Akbar meets Indian Haj pilgrims in Mina

Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar. Express photo Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar. Express photo

Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar on Wednesday visited the tent city of Mina near Mecca and interacted with the Indian pilgrims who have assembled here to perform Haj. All 1,70,000 Indian Hajis have gathered in Mina before setting off tomorrow to climb Mount Arafat, the pinnacle of the annual Haj. Akbar, who is leading the government’s Haj goodwill delegation, was wearing the simple white garb of the pilgrim and was accompanied by Indian Ambassador to Saudi Ahmad Javed and Consul General Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh.

“Deeply grateful to PM @narendramodi for sending me on his Haj goodwill mission. In Jeddah now. Heading for Mecca Sharif shortly,” Akbar tweeted.

Akbar also called on Dr Muhammad Saleh Benten, Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah.

“MOS @mjakbar visited a hospital in Makkah established to assist the medical requirements of Indian Hajjis,” the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson tweeted.

The Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, which capable Muslims must perform at least once, marking the spiritual peak of their lives.

