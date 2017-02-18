M J Akbar discusses terrorism, poverty alleviation with UN chief

Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar. (File Photo) Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar. (File Photo)

Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar has met the new UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed matters related to counter terrorism and poverty alleviation. Akbar, who was visiting Germany for a meeting of Foreign Ministers of G-20 countries in Bonn, met Guterres during one of the bilateral meetings he had with representatives from several countries. They discussed issues related to counter terrorism, poverty alleviation, sustainable development and Africa, according to a statement released by the Indian embassy in Berlin.

At the G20 meeting, India lamented that the UN has been unable to define terrorism at a time when radical terrorist groups such as the Islamic State and their surrogates like the LeT were challenging the nation-state. India asked the national governments to make policies for sustaining peace. Guterres took over duties from Ban Ki-moon on January 1.

Akbar also held bilateral meetings with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini; Foreign Minister of Argentina Susana Malcorra; Foreign Minister of The Netherlands Bert Koenders; and the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir.