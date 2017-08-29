Lynching result of competitive communalism by TMC, BJP, says Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (File) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (File)

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday condemned the lynching of two men in Jalpaiguri district for carrying cows in a pick-up van and alleged such incidents are a result of “competitive communalism” practised by the TMC and the BJP. He also criticized the West Bengal government’s decision not to allow immersion of Durga idols on October 1, the day of Muharram. Yechury said he could never think of incidents of lynching taking place in Bengal.

“It is very painful to see such incidents happening. Actually, these incidents are a result of competitive communalism that is being practised by the TMC and the BJP in Bengal to create communal polarization,” Yechury told a press conference at Kolkata.

“The TMC is pursuing the politics of appeasement of minorities and the BJP is trying to fan majority communalism. Both are helping each other grow,” he said.

The incident had taken place on Sunday. A mob allegedly lynched the two men after dragging them out of a pick-up van carrying cows at Barhoria village.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the incident the day after.

On the state government’s decision not to allow immersion of Durga idols on October 1, he asked why was it “differentiating and interfering”?

“If you differentiate, it sends out a wrong message. Let the leaders of the two groups or communities sit together and decide a way out.

“Last year also, the state government had tried to do the same thing. Such decisions are actually helping the BJP in the state,” he added.

