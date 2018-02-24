Lynching of Kerala tribal: Centre seeks report from state, CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation

The Centre on Saturday sought a report from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government over the lynching of a tribal man in Palakkad district. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said the chief secretary of the state has been asked to submit a report on the incident and the steps taken by the government, reported news agency PTI. Madhu, a mentally challenged tribal man, was lynched to death for allegedly stealing food on Thursday.
“Our ministry has sought a report from the chief secretary about the incident and the action taken by the state government,” Oram said, reported PTI.
Meanwhile, the state government announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, “The Government of Kerala has announced Rs 10 lakhs for the family of the tribal youth, Madhu, who was killed in a mob attack in Palakkad. CM has given directions to the Chief Secretary to disburse the amount forthwith.”
The Government of Kerala has announced ?10 lakhs for the family of the tribal youth, Madhu, who was killed in a mob attack in Palakkad. CM has given directions to the Chief Secretary to disburse the amount forthwith.
According to the postmortem of the victim, the cause of death is trauma caused by the torture, reported ANI. The report, which shows internal injuries as well as injuries on his head and back, further confirms he was beaten up.
The police have taken at least 10 persons in custody for questioning, including Ubaid T U — the man who took pictures of the incident that went viral on social media.
- Feb 24, 2018 at 2:36 pmSince the photographs of the people who indulged in the lynching, the govt could give them exemplary punishment. Once the govt start booking the people based on video evidence, whether for lynching or destruction of public properties there would be abatement in such crimes.Reply
- Feb 24, 2018 at 2:35 pmIn Kerala already vast tracts of tribal land has been occupied by farmers belonging to certain so called minority religion, now they are killing them one by one.Reply
- Feb 24, 2018 at 2:27 pmThese people are wearing saffron dhoti. Does it mean anything? I think this is the handiwork two long lost brothers saffron chadhi and green chadhi. Both this brothers who wear saffron and green chadhis have ganged up and are destroying Kerala.Reply