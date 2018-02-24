Lynching of Kerala tribal: Centre seeks report from state, CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation

Madhu, who was said to be mentally unsound, was living in a cave in the forest for the past several months, his family said. Madhu, who was said to be mentally unsound, was living in a cave in the forest for the past several months, his family said.

The Centre on Saturday sought a report from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government over the lynching of a tribal man in Palakkad district. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said the chief secretary of the state has been asked to submit a report on the incident and the steps taken by the government, reported news agency PTI. Madhu, a mentally challenged tribal man, was lynched to death for allegedly stealing food on Thursday.

“Our ministry has sought a report from the chief secretary about the incident and the action taken by the state government,” Oram said, reported PTI.

Also read | Lynching of tribal shakes a state: ‘Literate Kerala, be ashamed…’

Meanwhile, the state government announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, “The Government of Kerala has announced Rs 10 lakhs for the family of the tribal youth, Madhu, who was killed in a mob attack in Palakkad. CM has given directions to the Chief Secretary to disburse the amount forthwith.”

The Government of Kerala has announced ?10 lakhs for the family of the tribal youth, Madhu, who was killed in a mob attack in Palakkad. CM has given directions to the Chief Secretary to disburse the amount forthwith. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) February 24, 2018

According to the postmortem of the victim, the cause of death is trauma caused by the torture, reported ANI. The report, which shows internal injuries as well as injuries on his head and back, further confirms he was beaten up.

The police have taken at least 10 persons in custody for questioning, including Ubaid T U — the man who took pictures of the incident that went viral on social media.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd