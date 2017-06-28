Lynching of J&K DySP: Police set to nab suspects

Srinagar : File photo of DySP Mohammad Ayub Pandit who was beaten to death outside Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid in Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday. PTI Photo Srinagar : File photo of DySP Mohammad Ayub Pandit who was beaten to death outside Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid in Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday. PTI Photo

ARMED WITH “vital information”, J&K Police is all set to conduct a “massive search” to nab those behind the lynching of DySP Mohammad Ayub Pandit on the premises of the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar where the faithful had gathered for Shab-e-Qadr (Night of Power) on the night of June 22.

“Police have obtained vital clues about the incident. They have identified many people leading the mob but officers did not go for any fresh arrests to avoid trouble on the eve of Eid. They are now planning to launch a massive search against those whose names have come up,” sources told The Indian Express.

Soon after the lynching, J&K DGP S P Vaid had said that 12 persons allegedly involved in the lynching had been identified. J&K Police also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. So far, five persons had been arrested in the case.

”The identification process is continuing. We cannot divulge any details, it will hinder our investigations,’’ said Sajjad Ahmad Shah, SP Srinagar North.

Pandit was with J&K police’s security wing, and lived in Nowpora, barely a kilometre from the Jamia Masjid. The mob pounced on him after some people there identified him as a police officer. Pandit’s body was later dragged out of the mosque’s premises and dumped in a drain.

”Officers are hoping to collect video evidence of the incident as they have reports that some people might have recorded images of the lynching,” said sources.

On Tuesday, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah met Pandit’s family in Nowpora. “Visited the home of murdered DySP Pandith in Srinagar earlier this morning to offer my condolences to his family in person,’’ he posted on Twitter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App