Citing lynchings, Jamiat scraps Eid event, says government must step in

(Representational image. File/AP Photo) (Representational image. File/AP Photo)

Jamiat Ulama I Hind, a Muslim socio-religious organisation, cancelled its Eid Milan event citing the “current communal atmosphere”. It was scheduled to be held on June 30. Speaking to The Indian Express, Mahmood Madani, the general secretary of the Jamiat, said: “Things have come to such a pass that we are being forced to tell our kids that if someone makes some comments in a bus or a public transport, digest it. Do not react. My biggest fear is not that Muslims are being subjected to wrongs but that this will thwart our success in keeping young people away from extremism.”

About cancelling the Eid event, Madani said: “We are pained to make this decision respecting the sentiments of the just-minded and peace loving persons of the country who are grieved at a series of mob lynchings to create a mindset of superiority among the majority community and to show that the law is paralysed and it cannot protect minorities while the government has been negligent in ensuring security and protection to the oppressed ones.”

He added: “The event does not bear any significance in the deteriorating communal atmosphere.”

The decision comes in the wake of several incidents of lynching of Muslims on the suspicion of possessing beef or of involvement in the cattle trade. A Jamiat delegation recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk about the fear stemming from cow vigilantism and love jihad. Madani has for the last three years steered clear of open criticism of the government.

On the cancellation of the Eid Milan, he added: “We hope that the government will understand our feelings and make efforts to resolve the issues of the oppressed and weaker sections of society by restoring the atmosphere of peace and trust.”

