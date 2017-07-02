Lynching incidents make my blood boil: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI Photo) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI Photo)

In the wake of growing cases of mob lynching in the country, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said such incidents make her blood boil. “It makes me furious, it makes my blood boil when I see these things on TV and the Internet. It makes me furious. And I think it should make every right thinking Indian’s blood boil,” Priyanka told a local news channel.

Priyanka was asked whether she was on the same page as her mother Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and President Pranab Mukherjee on the issue of lynching. She was speaking at the sidelines of an event of the launch of a commemorative publication by National Herald.

Addressing the same event, President Mukherjee said, “When mob frenzy becomes so high, irrational and uncontrollable, we have to pause and reflect. Are you vigilant enough. I am not talking of vigilantism. I am talking about whether we are vigilant enough proactively to save the basic tenets of our time.”

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi said the “inclusive conception” of the country was “under attack” and that the nation was facing a great challenge in the form “domestic misrule”.

With PTI inputs

